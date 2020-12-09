KCR greets PM on laying stone for Central Vista project

HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao conveyed his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of laying foundation for the Central Vista project in New Delhi.

In a letter to the PM, the CM stated, “I join you with a sense of pride on the occasion of laying foundation stone for the grand project of Central Vista.”

Stating that the Central Vista is long over due, the CM said the existing government infrastructure in the national capital is inadequate and also associated with our colonial past.

The CM felt that the new Central Vista project would be a symbol of self-esteem, prestige and national pride of a resurgent, confident and strong India. The CM wished speedy completion of the prestigious and nationally important project.