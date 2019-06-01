Telangana

KCR greets people on Formation Day

Asks people to support efforts for transparent governance

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao has greeted people on the eve of Telangana State Formation Day.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness that Telangana State, which came into being after a valiant people’s movement in the country’s history, made rapid strides in all spheres of development and became a torch bearer for many innovative programmes in the country for other states to emulate.

He expressed satisfaction that in the past five years the State had laid firm foundation for achieving the goal of Telangana and made significant progress in this regard.

In his message, Mr. Rao appealed to the people to become stakeholders in the efforts being put in by the government to offer transparent governance and extended better services to the people with commitment and dedication. He exuded confidence that Telangana society, which has the real time experience of achieving its goals unitedly would once again prove its mettle and with the same zeal will realise its goals.

He paid rich tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the formation of the Telangana State.

