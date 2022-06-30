KCR greets people on commencement of Bonalu 

Festival reflects unique culture of Telangana, says CM

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has greeted the people on the occasion of commencement of Bonalu festivities on Thursday.

In a message, the Chief Minister said offering Bonam to goddess Jagadambika of Golconda marked the commencement of Bonalu festival that is being celebrated as State festival by the government. The government was according due priority to the traditions followed by all sections of people and Bonalu, the festival reflecting the unique culture of Telangana, symbolised the diversity and worship of environment.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister announced the appointment of chairman for few corporations. M. Rajeev Sagar has been appointed as chairman of Telangana Foods and Mantri Sridevi has been made chairman of Official Language Commission while Mohd. Khaja Mujibuddin had been appointed as president of Telangana Urdu Academy.