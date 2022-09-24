Telangana

KCR greetings

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has greeted the people of the State on the eve of Batukamma festival from Sunday.

In a release, he expressed hope that villages will wear festive atmosphere for nine days as part of the festival with women folk visiting their parental homes and participating in the traditional Batukamma with colourful flowers.. A unique cultural fest would unfold in villages.

Having recognised the event as a State festival, he said the government was presenting one crore sarees to women as gift.


