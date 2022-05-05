KCR govt. most corrupt: Nadda

‘Kaleshwaram LIP is an ATM, milch cow’

Mahaboobnagar, 05/05/2022: Jagat Prakash Nadda, BJP National president participating in the Public meeting at Mahaboobnagar on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Also seen BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others. Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The TRS government of K. Chandrasekhar Rao is the “most corrupt government” with the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project becoming an ‘ATM’ and a ‘milch cow’ where the cost escalated up to ₹1.2 lakh crore but “not even an inch of water reached the farms”, alleged BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Thursday.

“Was there no corruption in Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha or Haritha Haram? Isn’t this KCR government involved in land mafia? This is what happens when you have a wrong person and wrong government. A double engine government here and the Centre under the Modi Government will only benefit Telangana,” he said while addressing a mammoth public meeting in Mahabubnagar, 105 km from Hyderabad.

Mr. Nadda had come to the town to participate in the ongoing Praja Sangrama Yatra second phase of TS BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, which has completed 22 days since April 14.

‘Telangana Razakar Samithi’

“KCR has become totally disturbed ever since he lost the by-poll at Dubbak and then Huzurabad. His party has become a ‘Telangana Razakar Samithi’ with its divide and rule policy. But, people of Telangana have made up their mind for a political change and the response and enthusiasm for this meeting are an indication of that,” he claimed.

The party president accused the TRS government of changing the names of Central schemes like free housing, health kits and others and taking the credit. “People of TS have been denied the benefit of the Centre’s health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat, which will be implemented when the BJP government is formed here,” he promised.

Mr. Nadda claimed that the Modi government at the Centre is the “most responsible, responsive and proactive” government and the manner in which the COVID pandemic was tackled with lockdown and later, providing free vaccine as well as booster doses to 120 crore people, gave a protective shield to people.

“Developed nations struggled to contain the pandemic despite having better health systems but Prime Minister Modi took decisive steps and provided vaccines to other countries. You are all able to attend this meeting and sitting close to each other without masks shows the policy effectiveness. However, KCR made fun of COVID protocols in the Assembly,” he charged.

He further claimed that 12% population were lifted from poverty under Modi’s governance and pointed out that free rations are being supplied to the poor across the nation ever since the pandemic broke. Mr. Sanjay Kumar’s padayatra has been successful as it has the blessings of TS people and the mood is for a change, he maintained.

‘KCR silent on honour killing’

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, in his address, questioned the ‘silence’ of KCR on the brutal murder of a youth on a main road of Hyderabad by his in-laws for an inter-faith marriage. “I spoke to the distraught girl and I could not say anything when she said, she wanted her husband back. What is his mistake? When we raise these issues and that of power sector employees being thrashed for seeking bill payment, we are accused of being communal,” he said.

The MP also questioned the motive behind allowing Urdu language in Group 1 examinations and alleged that this was done at Majlis Party’s behest. “We will not go to court to stop the process but we will remove whoever has been selected in this mode when our party comes to power. We will also revert to Palamuru name from Mahabubnagar,” he said.

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast G. Kishan Reddy said that KCR and Owaisi families were ruling the State at the cost of the poor. “Telangana betrayers are enjoying power while those who fought for the Separate State are languishing. Why are the Owaisis allowed a free reign when MIM had opposed TS formation? We will convert Pragati Bhavan into ‘Praja Bhavan’ when our government is formed,” he said.

The Minister also accused the TRS of running a vicious campaign against the Centre to cover up its misrule. Senior leaders D.K. Aruna, M. Raghunandan Rao, D. Aravind, Jitender Reddy and others also spoke.