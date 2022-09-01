KCR govt. ignored healthcare: Mahesh Kumar Goud

‘Aarogyasri scheme, 108 Services of the Cong. benefited the poor’

Special Correspondent Hyderabad
September 01, 2022 20:18 IST

Telangana Congress working president Mahesh Kumar Goud said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s ‘silence’ on the death of four women after the sterilisation surgery at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Ibrahimpatnam showed that he ‘neglected’ government hospitals.

At a press conference here on Thursday, he said that the Aarogyasri scheme and 108 Services introduced by the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy government reflected the previous Congress government’s concern for the health of the poor.

“Both these schemes worked wonderfully infusing confidence among people about healthcare by the government while neglect for the same by the TRS government is very clear,” he said.

Mr. Goud said that even children in residential schools were dying due to poor healthcare but the government does not do much. “While government hospitals are totally ignored, the loot made by private hospitals has increased during the TRS rule,” he alleged, adding that KCR’s family has business interests in private hospitals.

He said that the CM was focussing only on the Munugode bypoll leaving the entire administration in the lurch and was trying to deflect people’s attention with his political shows in States like Bihar. He demanded that Health Minister T. Harish Rao should be dismissed from the Cabinet for his negligence.

