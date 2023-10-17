KCR govt. has set Telangana back with corruption, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

October 17, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday accused the BRS government led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of being “corrupt and discriminating on the basis of caste and religion, even while practising appeasement politics”, and taking Telangana backward.

“People of Telangana are intelligent enough to know the reality and have decided to send the regime packing and give their support for the BJP government in the forthcoming elections as they are enthused by the Narendra Modi government’s record at the Centre in ensuring corruption-free, development-oriented governance,” said Mr.Goyal while addressing a meeting of party cadre at Jubilee Hills here.

The Minister said the BRS government due to corruption by a single family had pushed the State into high debt without scope for taking up any new development projects.

“We have to expose the misdeeds of KCR, KTR [Minister K.T. Rama Rao] and Kavitha [BRS MLC) by knocking on the doors of every single family. Scholarships have become scarce and recruitments a sham here. This government did not cooperate with the Centre and refused to implement the free housing scheme, farmer insurance and for encouraging new entrepreneurs,” he charged.

Mr.Goyal said the KCR government had dithered on the issue of national tribal university for years and it was only due to the Centre’s commitment that the project got cleared and will be named after the revered Sammakka-Sarakka tribal deities. “The Congress party’s record in scandals is well known in every sphere when it was in power at the Centre and it too was mired in dynasty politics, therefore a vote for it only takes the country and State backward,” he added.

But, on the other hand, the Modi government has been leading the country on a high development trajectory, transforming a fragile economy into top-5 in the world and implementing schemes without any discrimination, he claimed.

“Telangana people are also yearning for a double-engine government providing transparent, corrupt-free governance minus family rule and appeasement with focus on development of new highways, railways, industrial corridors and technology. A historic victory awaits us and the lotus will bloom here, if we work hard,” he exhorted the cadre. Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman also spoke.