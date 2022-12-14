KCR govt did not allow Centre to set up medical colleges in TS: Kishan Reddy

December 14, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Narendra Modi led BJP Government at the Centre wanted to establish a medical college in every district of Telangana with at least two Union Ministers for Health – J.P. Nadda and Dr. Harshavardhan writing letters to the State government to send proposals as per the prescribed format but there was no response, charged Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast region G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, the Central government has allotted more than ₹ 3,000 crore for improvement of medical infrastructure in the State including establishing All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) at Bibinagar near Hyderabad with a cost of ₹1,028 crore, ₹1,032 crore for construction of a new out-patient block and advanced medical facilities at ESIC Hospital, Sanathnagar, he said in a press release.

The Centre had also allotted ₹240 crore for construction of new blocks and advanced medical facilities in the Government Hospitals in Adilabad and Warangal, for new operation theatres, intensive care units, upto 250 additional beds, 10 superspeciality departments, etc.

During this time, steps have also been taken to improve primary health centres and 4,549 health and wellness centres along with ‘basti dawakhanas’ have been either set up or upgraded at a cost of ₹ 902 crore in urban areas, ₹30 crore regional centre of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) for the southern region and 50 oxygen plants set up across Telangana with funding from PM CARES, said the Union Minister.

He also stated that the Modi government has taken steps to increase the medical seats by 90% to 96,077 from 51,348 in 2014. Similarly, the post-graduate seats were increased by 105% or 64,059 by 2022-2023 from 31,185 in 2014. The number of medical colleges in the country was increased to 648 during this period from 387 while number of AIIMS has also seen an increase to 22 from seven. Nine more AIIMS will be available by 2024-25, said Mr. Reddy.

The Modi government has been working to provide affordable medicines, access to vaccines, development of indigenous knowledge systems such as Ayush and yoga, besides taking proactive steps through construction of household toilets. Under PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, government hospitals are being developed and 1.5 lakh health and wellness centers were set up across the country, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT