KCR gets Gowda’ s backing in fight against BJP 

Former PM telephones KCR, lauds his initiative

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who raised the pitch against the communal politics of the BJP-led government at the Centre is receiving support from several quarters, especially the non-BJP political parties.

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president H.D. Deve Gowda extended his full support to the Chief Minister in his fight against religious polarisation of politics by the Centre. Mr.Gowda’s call comes after the Chief Minister’s assertion at a press conference on Sunday that he would work for ‘ousting’ the BJP government at the Centre.

The TRS president’s stand against the Centre was already welcomed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been supportive of his views. Mr. Gowda spoke to the Chief Minister on Tuesday and congratulated him for fighting against communal politics.

He lauded Mr. Rao claiming that he was fighting well and exhorted all the fight against communal elements. “To protect our country’s secularism, culture and its diverse culture we will be with you and support you. Continue your fight and our total support will be there for you,” the former Prime Minister said extending his support to Mr. Rao.

The Chief Minister told Mr. Deve Gowda that he would visit Bangalore soon and meet him personally in this regard. Mr. Gowda’s telephonic call comes a day after Mamata Banerjee spoke to Mr. Rao and sought his support in protecting the federal system of the country. All political players who called them secular should come together, she said in an interview to a private television channel the other day.

The West Bengal Chief Minister sought the cooperation of the TRS in evolving a non-Congress and non-BJP alternative at the Centre. Mr. Stalin in a tweet shared the concerns raised by Ms. Banerjee over the constitutional overstepping and brazen misuse of power by the Centre against the non-BJP ruled States and assured DMK’s commitment in upholding State autonomy.