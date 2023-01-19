 ‘KCR gave a direction to the nation’

January 19, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) founder and Chief Minister K. Chandrasehkar Rao gave a direction to the nation from the public meeting at Khammam by addressing various issues being faced by the nation. He termed the public meeting by BRS at Khammam, the first one after TRS renamed BRS, a grand success.

Speaking to reporters at TRSLP office along with Rytu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Rajya Sabha member V. Ravichandra and MLA Ch. Kranthi Kiran here on Thursday, Mr. Ajay Kumar said that the public meeting made a grand success within 10 days under the guidance of Finance and Health Minister T. Hairsh Rao.

“Like the meeting held at Karimnagar in 2001 gave direction to Telangana, the meeting held at Khammam on Wednesday is going to offer a new direction to the nation. BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar can catch a live wire if he had any doubts with round-the-clock power in the State. Free power would be offered across the nation like in Telangana. We will oppose handing over power sector to private players,” said Mr. Ajay Kumar adding that BRS is going to change national politics for better.

Mr. Ravichandra said that Kmammam meeting would pave the path for the BRS into national politics and all the 10 seats in the district would be won by the party in the general elections.