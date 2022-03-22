KCR free to enhance quota, says Laxman

March 22, 2022 19:04 IST

‘CM can do it instead of dragging the Centre and shifting the blame’

Senior BJP leader K. Laxman lashed out at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for his outburst against the Centre and said that the TRS Government was free to hike the quota for SC/ST and even the Backward Classes and there was no need to take permission from the former.

“Former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao had provided reservations to BCs and enhanced the quota for SCs. Therefore, if KCR really wants to provide more and has reliable data, which can be sourced from the household survey, he could as well do it instead of dragging the Centre and shifting the blame,” he told a press conference on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Laxman, also the national OBC president for the party, found fault with the Chief Minister for criticising the movie “Kashmir Files” and advocating quota for the Muslim community, which the Constitution prohibits and wondered if it was part of his “secular” politics to garner minority votes.

“The movie reflected the plight of Kashmir Pandits and how they were hounded out by the Pakistan-based terrorist organisations and instead of showing sympathy, KCR seems to be making fun of their plight,” he bemoaned.

He also said that the director and producer of the movie will be requested to make a film on the Telangana armed struggle and the atrocities of the Nizam’s militiamen, for people to be aware of the history.

“This would be a true homage to the people like Mallu Swarajyam who passed away recently and played a major role in the Telangana armed struggle in which many lost their lives,” he said. The BJP leader questioned the “special love for China and Pakistan” so much so that “KCR does not think twice to make disparaging remarks on the Indian Army”.