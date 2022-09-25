KCR forced to enter national politics to escape his failures: Kishan Reddy

‘No national leader takes the CM seriously’

Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy claimed that no national leader takes Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao seriously despite his efforts to project himself as a national leader in the garb of creating a new platform against BJP.

At a press conference here on Sunday, he said that the Chief Minister has stooped down to a level where he was literally dragging the leaders to their chairs in press conferences even when they were not interested. After his tours to Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Bihar, leaders were forced to deny his “false claims” on opposition unity, he alleged. “He is an uninvited guest in those States and this effort is to divert the attention of people from his failures in Telangana.”

The Union Minister also said that Telangana’s economy collapsed contrary to the claims of KCR and after pushing the State into ₹5 lakh crore debt, he was now trying to blackmail the Centre for not allowing loans to be raised against norms.

He said that KCR’s government has defaulted in payments of all schemes, including fee reimbursement, Aarogyasri, Aasara pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi, SC ST scholarships, agriculture loans and subsidies and industry incentives.

Mr. Reddy said that the government was unable to pay even small amounts for works of ₹5 lakh to contractors in GHMC that contributes 80% of the State revenue. “So the best way is to target Modi and push his failures under the carpet.”

Stating that Dharani was a disaster, he said that four lakh applications on discrepancies in the portal were pending. “Unnecessary litigations are being raised on land being cultivated and owned by farmers for generations. TRS leaders have turned into land-grabbers threatening people through litigations and those living outside their villages, either in other cities or countries, are not confident of holding on to their land,” he alleged.

He added, “Back-stabbing Dalits has become a norm for the Chief Minister. The first Dalit Chief Minister promise was forgotten and also the three-acre land to Dalits. Whenever an election comes, the government comes up with Dalit Bandhu or Girijan Bandhu that would never be implemented. What happened to the unemployment dole promised before the 2018 elections?”

Mr. Reddy also refuted the allegations over fixing meters for agriculture motors by the Centre and asked the Chief Minister to prove it. All that the Centre was interested is in saving the power generation and transmission companies that have run into huge losses as the government has not paid the dues to them. “But KCR is trying to mislead farmers with fake propaganda,” he said.