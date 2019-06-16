KCR for Vijayawada today

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Vijayawada on Monday to extend an invitation to his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy to participate in the ceremony to dedicate Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project to the nation on June 21.

He has already handed over another invitation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Mumbai on Friday.

According to Mr. Rao’s schedule, he will leave for Vijayawada by a special aircraft at noon and offer prayers at Kanaka Durga temple before proceeding to Mr. Jaganmohan’s residence at Tadepalli. They will have a luncheon meeting.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rao has deputed Telangana Rashtra Samithi Parliamentary Party leader K. Keshava Rao to participate in the meeting of presidents of parties represented in Parliament, convened by Parliament Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi at New Delhi on June 19.

GST Council meeting

He will also not attend the GST Council meeting at New Delhi the next day but designate a minister on his behalf, sources said.

Mr. Rao had also not attended the Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the capital on Saturday. Telangana went unrepresented at the meeting.

Sources said the series of meetings at New Delhi clashed with the inauguration of the prestigious Kaleswaram irrigation project. Mr. Rao was too busy tracking the progress of works ahead of inauguration. Moreover, the meetings of the Cabinet and State executive of TRS were scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday.