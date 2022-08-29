KCR for Patna tomorrow

To hand over cheques to kin of Galwan martyrs

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Patna on Wednesday to extend financial assistance on behalf of the State government to kin of soldiers who laid down their lives in the clash with Chinese army in Galwan valley two years ago.

It was the promise of Mr. Rao to give ₹ 10 lakh each to the families of 19 soldiers who were martyred in the violent face-off with the Chinese army. Fulfilling his promise, he had travelled to Ranchi in March this year to hand over cheques to two families. This will be second instalment he will be distributing at Patna.

Accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Mr. Rao will also give cheques of ₹ 5 lakh each to families of 12 migrant workers from Bihar who died in a fire accident at a timber depot in Bhoiguda here in March earlier this year. Both Chief Ministers will discuss national politics over lunch, a CMO release said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rao has convened a meeting of the Cabinet on September 3 to finalise the dates for Assembly session and discuss related issues.