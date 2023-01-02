KCR for extending free power to farming, Dalit Bandhu across country

January 02, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has stated that BRS has taken shape not for pursuing petty politics but for working for the qualitative change in people’s lives. He asked the people of Andhra Pradesh to join hands in the mission to bring a change for the better in the country.

Speaking after admitting former bureaucrats Thota Chandrashekhar, Ravela Kishore Babu and Chintala Parthasarathi, other leaders such as T.J. Prakash, Ramesh Naidu, G. Srinivasa Naidu, K. Rama Rao and others into BRS at the party office here on Monday night, he said BRS had taken shape for a community, religion or region but for resolving problems of the country. Stating that country did not reach the expected levels of growth and development in 75 years due to lack of proper policies he said those who give reasons for failures were not leaders.

He pointed out that the country remained under-developed in spite of having all resources such as land, water, power and others but lack of proper policy making had kept it in that position. He explained that against 29% of land in USA’s geography and 16% in China was cultivable against about 50% in India – 41 crore acres out of 83 crore acres land. Similarly, about 70,000 tmc ft out of 1.4 lakh tmc ft rainfall (4,000 billion cubic meters) was available for use. Yet, there were problems of drinking water and irrigation.

With proper planning every inch of the 41 crore acres land could be irrigated with free power supply as the country’s installed capacity of power generation was 4.1 lakh megawatt, while the peak load recorded was only 2.1 lakh MW so far. He stated that the entire farming community depending on groundwater could be given free power for irrigating their lands with an expenditure of ₹1.45 lakh crore a year.

He sought to know why the country did not have a major reservoir such as the one in Zimbabwe with 6,000 tmc ft storage capacity followed by a few reservoirs with 5,000 tmc ft and 2,000 tmc ft capacity in Russia, 1,600 tmc capacity Three Gorges dam in China and 1,200 tmc ft capacity Colorado dam in USA although 70,000 tmc ft of water was available.

Free power, Dalit Bandhu

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao stated that BRS, if supported across the country, would provide free power to all farmers within two years time and also implement Dalit Bandhu across the country covering 25 lakh families every year with an expenditure of ₹2.5 lakh crore a year. Alleging that the present government at the Centre was for privatisation, the BRS was for nationalisation and would purchase all PSUs that were privatised, if voted to power.

Stating that India was a country of intellectuals and not fools, the BRS chief said people would react properly if they were educated on all issues, he said parties and leaders were winning in elections and people were getting defeated continuously.

BRS AP president

The BRS chief announced Thota Chandrashekhar as president of BRS Andhra Pradesh unit and requested Mr. Mr. Kishore Babu to work for the party at the national-level. He stated that the party would implement the action plan on its expansion after Sankranti and that committees at different levels in Karnataka and Maharashtra were getting ready. He stated that several sitting legislators and members of Parliament in A.P. were also in touch with the BRS.