KCR for Delhi today to inaugurate BRS office

December 11, 2022 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Hyderabad

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will leave for New Delhi on Monday to inaugurate the Central office of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in a rented building at Sardar Patel Marg on December 14.

Responding to his call at the meeting held at the party office here on Friday to mark the transition of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) with the approval given by Election Commission, several leaders are also leaving for the capital on Monday and Tuesday, depending on availability of flights.

Mr. Rao will organise the holy ‘Rajasyamala yagam’ at the new premises on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of inauguration of the office. Minister V. Prashant Reddy and Rajya Sabha member J. Santosh Kumar inspected the site for the ritual along with Vastu expert Suddala Sudhakar Teja on Sunday.

The rented building of BRS at Sardar Patel Marg will be temporary accommodation of the party until the construction of its permanent premises at Vasant Vihar on 1,100 sq mtrs sanctioned by the Centre is completed.

Sources said Mr. Rao was also scouting for land to construct the offices of BRS in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. In fact, he hopes to launch the programmes of BRS from Maharashtra. The office was proposed to be located at Vijayawada in AP. A couple of Ministers will shortly visit Vijayawada to identify the land, sources said.

It is equally important for BRS to start its office in Karnataka where the party is in close alliance with the Janata Dal (S). As Karnataka is going to polls next year, Mr. Rao was said to have prioritised setting up of office in the State ahead of others. The JD (S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had also attended the meetings here on Friday and October 5 (Vijayadasami) when the launch of BRS was announced.

Mr. Rao is also looking for party in-charges and observers with command over English and Hindi in other States, sources added.

As this is his maiden visit to New Delhi after the EC approved BRS, it is likely that Mr. Rao will camp in the capital for quite a few days to meet leaders of other parties to continue his efforts to forge a common front against the BJP.

