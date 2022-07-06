KCR for converting study circles as employment generation centres 

Telangana Chief Minister wants steps to see that study circles set up for the SC, ST, BC and minority communities be turned into training centres for guiding aspirants in campus recruitments

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials to set up 132 study circles at the rate of four each for the 33 districts to train aspiring youth. File photo. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has underlined the need for converting the study circles set up for SC, ST, BC and minority communities as employment generation avenues rather than remaining as institutions for training aspirants to appear for competitive examinations.

The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to take steps for further strengthening the functioning of these institutions to see that they could provide information about the job openings announced at different levels across the country. These centres should expand their activities to train and guide the aspiring youth for jobs in airforce, army, banking and other sectors rather than confining themselves to state level employment opportunities.

Officials concerned monitoring the study circles should gather information relating to the employment notifications issued throughout the country and prepare students accordingly. The Chief Minister directed the officials to set up 132 study circles at the rate of four each for the 33 districts to train aspiring youth.

Steps should also be taken to upgrade the residential educational institutions to intermediate level and all the institutions offering education upto X standard should be upgraded to intermediate level during the current academic year. The Chief Minister issued the directions during a high level meeting convened to review the functioning of the residential schools and their upgradation as employment generation centres with senior officials on Tuesday.

He wanted steps to see that study circles set up for the SC, ST, BC and minority communities turned into centres of excellence in training students for jobs. They should be turned into training centres for guiding aspirants in campus recruitments and simultaneously, steps should be taken to see that students were trained to grab opportunities not just in the State but also in other States as and when notifications were issued.

Officials concerned were directed to formulate plans for study circles to make them effective and these study circles should ensure that youth were given adequate training to compete for not just jobs in the government sector but also in the private sector. The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to provide infrastructure like computer systems as well as amenities like food for students admitted in the study circles besides setting up a study circle for training aspiring youth in taking all India services (IAS/IPS/IFS and Group I services) examinations.