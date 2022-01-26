KCR for a huge counter intelligence wing on drug abuse

DGP to head Narcotic and Organised Crime Control Cell

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered a detachment of police with a thousand personnel to function as a counter intelligence wing to combat drug menace.

He gave the instruction to Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy at a meeting on Wednesday which decided to hold a State-level conference of senior police and excise officials on Friday to discuss measures to make the State drug- free. The conference will come up with a strict action plan to check drug menace, a CMO release said.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand were also present. It was decided on the occasion to invite senior officers in police and excise across the State for the conference. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud will also be present.

Mr. Rao said the counter intelligence wing could be named `Narcotic and Organised Crime Control Cell’ which will function under the supervision of the DGP. It will deal exclusively with drug menace and related crime in an organised manner. He stressed that every effort be made to see no one is spared, irrespective of their position, if found guilty.