ADVERTISEMENT

KCR flayed over his letter to Justice L. Narasimha Reddy Commission

Published - June 15, 2024 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

TPCC Working President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud has claimed that former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is fearful of being punished for his alleged corrupt practices. He suggested that the former Chief Minister’s misdeeds are coming to light and could potentially lead to imprisonment in the wake of the inquiry on power contracts during the BRS regime.

In a statement on Saturday, Mr. Goud criticized KCR for writing a 12-page letter to the Justice Narasimha Reddy Commission. He challenged KCR to substantiate his claims before the Commission. “You wrote a letter of 12 pages. Can you go before the same Commission and say that? If not, prove it before the Commission,” Mr. Goud demanded. He emphasized that the public deserves to know the truth and that any irregularities in the power contracts must be exposed.

Mr. Goud further accused the power purchases made under KCR’s administration of being a significant scam and called for thorough scrutiny. “Buying electricity is a big scam. Irregularities should come out. People should know the truth,” he stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US