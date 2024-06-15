KCR flayed over his letter to Justice L. Narasimha Reddy Commission

TPCC Working President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud has claimed that former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is fearful of being punished for his alleged corrupt practices. He suggested that the former Chief Minister’s misdeeds are coming to light and could potentially lead to imprisonment in the wake of the inquiry on power contracts during the BRS regime.

In a statement on Saturday, Mr. Goud criticized KCR for writing a 12-page letter to the Justice Narasimha Reddy Commission. He challenged KCR to substantiate his claims before the Commission. “You wrote a letter of 12 pages. Can you go before the same Commission and say that? If not, prove it before the Commission,” Mr. Goud demanded. He emphasized that the public deserves to know the truth and that any irregularities in the power contracts must be exposed.

Mr. Goud further accused the power purchases made under KCR’s administration of being a significant scam and called for thorough scrutiny. “Buying electricity is a big scam. Irregularities should come out. People should know the truth,” he stated.

