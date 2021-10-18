KCR fears revolt in the TRS, says Revanth Reddy

Chief Minister will go for polls in 2022, says TPCC chief

Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy has claimed that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao feared revolt within the party after the Huzurabad byelection and the party’s proposed ‘Vijaya Garjana’ at Warangal was to keep its flock together.

In an informal interaction with reporters here, he said the Chief Minister will go for early polls in August 2022 along with Gujarat Assembly polls as a part of agreement with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao will cite 75 years of completion of the Indian Independence and use the historic occasion as an excuse to go for early polls.

The Congress chief also alleged that KCR has assured to help BJP gain political benefits in the Uttar Pradesh polls using the AIMIM to split the votes. An agreement has already been made with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in return there will no raids or investigation into cases of corruption by KCR, he claimed.

Referring to Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao ruling out early polls in the TRS Parliamentary and Legislature Party meeting, the Congress chief said the CM deliberately raked up the issue to keep the leaders in check. The very fact of CM claiming of a full term, when no one was talking about it, is an indication of his loss of faith in his MLAs. “He is trying to convince the sitting MLAs about the full term as many would not be getting party ticket due to intense competition,” Mr. Reddy claimed.

The TPCC president also alleged that Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao would be sent out of the TRS very soon due to the internal party politics. That CM was focussing on party activities when he was supposed to concentrate on governance was an indication of the developments, he claimed.