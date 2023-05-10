KCR fears bureaucrats will reveal his illegal activities: Revanth

May 10, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy said that he would file a case against the appointment of former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar as the adviser to the government and accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of appointing retired bureaucrats as advisers fearing that they would expose the ‘illegal’ activities of the government.

In an informal chat with the reporters here on Wednesday, he said that the government cannot provide Cabinet status to more than 15% of MLAs and no adviser can be given Cabinet status. “Mr. Somesh Kumar’s appointment will be challenged in the High Court,” he said. “How can he be appointed for a three-year term when the BRS government is going in six months?”, he asked.

Mr. Reddy said that the Congress would release its manifesto on September 17 and also officially celebrate the day as Independence Day. He assured that the OBC caste census would be conducted by the Congress government and questioned the silence of the Chief Minister on it. The household survey done by the BRS government is being used by KCR for politics but not being revealed to decide the OBCs share in development, he said.

Stating that the Youth Declaration meeting attended by Priyanka Gandhi was a huge success, he said Congress was serious about filling up all the vacancies as soon as it comes to power. An ITI for every Assembly constituency and a polytechnic college for every Parliament constituency will be established to improve the skills of youngsters. He said separate declarations for OBCs, women, SC, ST and minorities would also be made soon to send out a message on the party’s commitment to these sections.

Accusing KCR of working to benefit the BJP in Karnataka, he said that the AIMIM’s political activity was controlled by the Chief Minister to ensure that JD(S) benefitted in the elections and later support the BJP if the situation arises. “Why didn’t Owaisi campaign in Karnataka if not to honour KCR,” he asked.