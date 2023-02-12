KCR faults Centre for not launching census operations

February 12, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has faulted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for not taking up census operations.

“The Census operation is an important input for planning. It has started way back in 1871 and continued uninterrupted for 140 years even during the two world wars. Can any administration take up works relating to development or welfare without such an important input like Census which is vital for planning?” he asked, wondering whether there was something wrong with the Centre in this regard.