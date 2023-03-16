‘KCR’s false claims exposed by BRS AP chief’

March 16, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

People should realise that it was the Congress that delivered Telangana as promised and the claims of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on leading the Telangana movement were also being disputed by Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Andhra Pradesh chief Thota Chandrashekar, said Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy.

He said the AP unit chief of the BRS had openly said that it was the Congress that divided the state and not KCR, thus revealing the truth behind the state bifurcation. “His statements reflect the thinking of KCR,” he said adding that it was time for people to reject KCR and elect Congress that brought development.

Addressing a huge gathering at Bodhan on Thursday as part of his ‘Yatra For Change’, he lashed out at Bodhan MLA Shakeel, accusing him of amassing wealth and failing his electorate. He said earlier Congress Ministers P. Sudarshan Reddy and Shabbir Ali developed Nizamabad district with commitment while the present MLAs – Prashant Reddy, A. Jeevan Reddy and Shakeel only looted the resources.

He said Mr. Sudarshan Reddy got the Medical College for the district and Mr. Shabbir Ali got 4% reservations for Muslims, and both of them got clearance for the Pranahita Chevella project. But KCR had deceived Muslims by promising 12% reservations and doing nothing in the last 9 years and also shelving the Pranahita project.

Lashing out at Minister K.T. Rama Rao for questioning Congress’s achievements, he said the power production in the country in 1947 was just 1480 MW and now it had increased to 2.50 lakh MW due to the infrastructure created over the years.