KCR failed to save one lakh acres of Bhoodan lands: Congress

April 19, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

AICC Kisan Congress vice-president and former MLA M. Kodanda Reddy has alleged that one lakh acres of lands under Bhoodan Board and other agencies have fallen into the hands of land sharks and the government has become an associate in the illegal change of ownership.

At a press conference here, he said the Congress party saved the Bhoodan lands over the years from land sharks but after K. Chandrasekhar Rao became the Chief Minister a multitude of land scams erupted in Telangana and unfortunately the government itself was selling lands. He said the KCR government abolished the Bhoodan Board, which he said, was due to ulterior motives and in the absence of the Board there is no caretaker of those precious lands.

He alleged that even Endowment lands are being sold or handed over to the near and dear of the ruling party’s top leadership and KCR was no less than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been handing over precious assets of the government and people to his friend Gautam Adani.

The Congress leader said there was no value to the statements of BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay or the other BJP leaders as they have not taken any action against the corrupt practices of the KCR government. They have been making allegations and threatening to take action but are silent. “How long will they fool people,” he asked.

The former MLA ridiculed IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao for finding fault with the Central government over not granting the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) , and said the TRS (now BRS) had blindly supported the BJP for eight years. It was funny that KTR suddenly remembered the project but didn’t have a voice when they had close relations with the BJP. “Both the parties are trying to fool people,” he alleged.

