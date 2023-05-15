KCR failed to get share of Godavari, Krishna waters: Bhatti

May 15, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had failed to get the share of Krishna and Godavari waters to Telangana. He said that the State was able to get water from Sriramsagar, Mid-Manair, Kakatiya Canal and Sripada Yellamapally project constructed by the previous Congress governments.

“Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had written a death sentence to Pranahita-Chevella in the name of redesigning the project. Irrigation was not supplied even to one acre additionally though about ₹1 lakh crore was spent on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). Though we had an opportunity to get water from highest places on both Godavari and Krishna rivers, Chief Minister had failed to take advantage of that,” said Mr. Vikramarka at a round-table meet held at Lakshmidevipally reservoir on Monday.

Stating that the civil organisations, political parties tried their best to get the Lakshmidevipally reservoir completed by submitting memorandums to Ministers and Chief Minister, he said that even after a decade the dream of getting the reservoir constructed remained unfulfilled.

“The then Congress Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had proposed Pranahita Chevella project to provide irrigation from Adilabad to Ranga Reddy district. He conceived the project for the public of Telangana. I had held padayatra from Both in Adilabad to Parigi in Ranga Reddy district. At every place people told me that the entire State might have got irrigation in the first three years itself had Pranahita- Chevella project been implemented,” he said.