KCR failed to fulfil promises to Mid-Manair oustees: Revanth

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Lok Sabha member A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has failed to fulfil the promises made to the oustees of Mid-Manair and it was inhuman to lathi-charge the agitators demanding right compensation.

“We are condemning the lathi-charge and arrest of the agitators, organised under the banner of Ikya Vedika. We are also condemning the house arrest of Congress leader Adi Srinivas and demand release of all the arrested,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy in a release here on Monday demanding that the oustees be extended Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package in addition to double bedroom houses. He said that the Congress would extend support to the oustees in their fight.