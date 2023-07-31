‘KCR failed to come to the rescue of flood victims’

July 31, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has failed to come to the rescue of flood victims and he has no moral right to continue in the post.

A Congress delegation led by Kisan Congress all India vice-president M. Kodanda Reddy met Chief Secretary Shanthi Kumari at Secretariat on Monday and submitted a memorandum. Later they spoke to reporters.

“Entire North Telangana has been adversely impacted with the recent rains and floods. Several people were washed away in floods and thousands of crores of rupees of assets were lost. Thousands of animals were washed away. Despite all this, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has confined himself to the farm house,” said Mr. Kodanda Reddy.

He said IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao had also not moved out of city despite people at Sircilla, the constituency being represented by him, suffering a lot due to heavy rains and floods. Stating that TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy had called party workers to extend assistance to the flood victims, Mr. Kodanda Reddy informed that they had already swung into action.

“With sand and mud spread layers all over the fields, farmers are clueless on what to do. The Government has not been responding. They are suffering as loan waiver is not implemented to many of them. We will be forced to take up agitation if the government failed to take any decision,” said Mr. Kodanda Reddy.

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan, Sukhpal Singh Khira, Chairman, All India Kisan Congress, said that 60 farmers had died in the rains and floods in the state. He was here to participate in a meeting with district Kisan Congress presidents and other important leaders.

He demanded both the State and Central Governments extend an assistance of ₹20,000 per acre for paddy crop, followed by ₹15,000 for cotton and ₹10,000 for other crops. He also suggested to extend an assistance of ₹65,000 each for the cattle lost in the floods, ₹5 lakh for the complete collapse of houses and ₹1 lakh for partial damage.

The Congress leaders announced that dharnas will be held before banks if the government failed to waive crop loan for farmers in the next one week.