KCR failed Telangana, tweets Revanth

Expressing serious concern over the frequent incidents of sexual attacks against women, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy tweeted #KCRFailedTelangana on the twitter.

“In every part of state including Hyderabad sexual attacks against women are taking place. Girls are becoming scapegoats for the atrocities by CM’s party and its friendly party. It was unfortunate that neither the CM at farm house nor the Home Minister are holding a review,” commented Mr. Revanth Reddy on the social media platform.