KCR exposed his failures, and fears of BJP at Munugode meeting: Revanth

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy, TPCC Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud and TPCC working president Anjan Kumar Yadav at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao tried to escape blame over his failed poll promises by trying to create an “irrelevant and non-existent” fight between himself and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Munugode bypoll, said Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy.

Addressing a press conference here along with TPCC Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud, he ridiculed Mr.Rao’s speech at Munugode public meeting, stating that he tried to deceive people by speaking on national politics instead of what he had done for Munugode. There was no mention of when the Dindi lift irrigation project and Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel would be completed. He did not even refer to the podu lands issue or even justice to meted out to Charlagudem and Kistarayapalli land oustees, said Mr Reddy.

The CM repeatedly referred to the CBI and ED raids in his speech that had nothing to do with the welfare of Munugode people and evoked a sense of fear in people about the dangers of a rising BJP, the Congress leader said, adding, “But who is responsible for this except KCR himself? It is laughable that KCR spoke about the practice of buying MLAs and people’s representatives, a culture that KCR has followed without any guilt.”

The TPCC chief also wanted the Chief Minister to explain his close association with Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, who claimed to have given crores of rupees to KCR. “Was that mentioned in the IT returns of Mr. Raj Gopal Reddy,” he asked.

Expressing disappointment over the Communist Party of India (CPI) joining hands with the TRS, he reminded how KCR had insulted them earlier, questioning their very existence. In fact, CPI MLA Ravindra Kumar was encouraged to defect to the TRS, he said adding Mr.Rao will yet again cheat the Communists by siding with the BJP after polls. He dared the CM to take oath at the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta and state that he was against the BJP.

Mr Madhu Yaskhi lambasted the Chief Minister for the language he had used against Congress in the Munugode meeting. “This reflects your cheating nature,” he charged, asking if Telangana would have been possible without the support of Congress matriarch Sonia Gandhi.

He claimed that the CM has cheated Ale Narendra, Konda Lakshman Bapuji and Jayashankar after using them to strengthen himself. “Can he explain the hundreds of crores that his family has amassed,” he asked while alleging that the CM’s family was making money in every illegal deal.

Terming the BJP-TRS fight as fake, he said their friendship was natural and the bypoll was brought about to further strengthen their bond. The BJP leaders who accuse KCR of corruption are always evasive about a lack of inquiry by the CBI or ED into his family, he said.