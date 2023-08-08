HamberMenu
KCR escaping from frauds in Dharani, blaming Congress: Kodanda Reddy

He accused K. Chandrashekhar Rao of conveniently failing to give clarification on the ‘ineligible’ company that was handling the Dharani records

August 08, 2023 05:07 am | Updated 05:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
“The rights of people over 26 lakh acres have been snatched away using Dharani,” Kisan Congress national vice president Kodanda Reddy alleged on August 7, 2023.

“The rights of people over 26 lakh acres have been snatched away using Dharani,” Kisan Congress national vice president Kodanda Reddy alleged on August 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

Kisan Congress national vice president, M. Kodanda Reddy said the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao was spreading falsehood on Dharani accusing the Congress of planning to abolish it while conveniently failing to give clarification on the ‘ineligible’ company that was handling the Dharani records.

At a press conference in Hyderabad, he said Mr. KCR had alleged that Congress would abolish the Dharani portal when the party was actually raising the issues in Dharani and offering solutions to it when it comes to power. “Why is the Chief Minister suddenly talking about Dharani portal while ignoring the relevant points raised by the Congress, including handling of the portal and such important records given to a company that has defaulted earlier,” he said.

The Congress leader said the Chief Minister was accusing the Congress of bringing back the middlemen in land records and registrations through Dharani abolition when the BRS government had already turned into an agent and the officials acting as middlemen with ownership of lakhs of acres of land meddled with.

He claimed that the rights of people over 26 lakh acres have been snatched away using Dharani. While the government was threatening and taking away lands in the urban areas offering just 300 square yards per acre to the families while the same was being sold to corporates at ₹100 crore per acre.

