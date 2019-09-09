KCR ensures caste balance is maintained

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao maintained a strict caste balance in the expansion of his Council of Ministers today as against his team in the previous term.

He did not disturb the composition of any of the social groups though the distribution of ministers across erstwhile districts changed quite a bit this time.

There were six members of Reddy community, four of Velama, four of backward classes and one each of Kamma community, SCs, STs and Muslims in the last government. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao adhered to the norm of maintaining social balance so strictly that even among backward classes he did not change the representation of caste groups.

The Chief Minister saw to it that one member each of Mudiraj, Munnurukapu, Goud and Yadav castes were retained this time like in the previous government.

However, the representation erstwhile district-wise has changed this time as Karimnagar and Hyderabad swapped their positions. Karimnagar now has four ministers against two last time while the reverse was true of Hyderabad.

Future requirement

Sources said one reason for the strength of ministers from Karimnagar going up now was Mr. Rao’s vision to tap the vote bank of Munnurukapu who were said to have solidly backed the candidature of a member of their community Bandi Sanjay in the last Parliament elections. Mr. Sanjay of the Bharatiya Janata Party won over TRS candidate and sitting MP B. Vinod Kumar.

It was stated that the inclusion of Mr. Gangula Kamalakar, a member of Munnurukapu communtiy, was aimed to keep a check on Health Minister Eatala Rajender who attracted attention with controversial remarks recently.

Women included

The only departure Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao made in constitution of his Cabinet while maintaining caste and regional balance was inclusion of women for the first time. But, this was seen as keeping his promise made to the Assembly when the absence of women in the Cabinet was discussed.

The Chief Minister fulfilled his promise to reward Ms. P. Sabita Indra Reddy when she defected from Congress after the Assembly elections.

The inclusion of Mr. T. Harish Rao who held irrigation portfolio in the last government but missed the bus initially in this term was seen as an attempt to mollify the hurt feelings of his supporters. By recalling Mr. K.T. Rama Rao and allocating to him municipal administration subject, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has tried to infuse enthusiasm in the youth of the party. This was evident from the boisterous response given to Mr. Rama Rao at the swearing in ceremony on Sunday.