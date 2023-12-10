KCR elected BRSLP leader; KTR to take oath some other day

December 10, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi Legislative Party (BRSLP) unanimously elected former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as the leader of BRSLP.

The MLAs, who met at Telangana Bhavan ahead of the Assembly session on Saturday, unanimously decided to elect KCR as their leader. The meeting was chaired by BRS Parliamentary Party leader K. Keshava Rao and former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy proposed KCR’s name while former ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Kadiyam Srihari supported it. Later, the meeting unanimously passed a resolution concerning KCR’s election as the Legislature Party leader of the BRS.

It effectively means KCR will be the Leader of the Opposition in Telangana Assembly. With doctors advising 6 to 8 weeks of bed rest for him after the hip replacement surgery, he may not be seen in the Assembly in the present sessions.

Former Minister and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao did not turn up for the oath taking ceremony in the Assembly in the wake of his father KCR’s hospitalisation due to the hip replacement surgery performed on Friday. . KTR will take oath at a later date and he requested the Legislative Assembly secretary to allow him to take the oath on another day. A few other MLAs who were unable to take the oath on Saturday too will take oath along with him.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), KTR said: “Unfortunately, I couldn’t attend the BRS Legislature meeting today and the swearing in at the Legislative Assembly because of my father’s medical condition. Have sought another date from the Assembly secretary for taking the oath along with 4-5 other MLAs who have also not been able to attend today.”