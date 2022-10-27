KCR drama to tarnish BJP image, says Bandi Sanjay

ADVERTISEMENT

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of being personally involved in the bid to tarnish the party before the Munugode bypoll by enacting the drama of TRS MLAs being lured with offer of money in a Moinabad farmhouse on Wednesday night.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, who was busy campaigning in the constituency, held a press conference at the election camp office of former MP Jithender Reddy at Thiragandlapally village late in the night, to charge KCR with pulling out this political stunt only to keep his MLAs flock together and try to gain sympathy for the bypoll.

The BJP leader questioned why the MLAs who had sought police support to “save” them after spending three hours in the farm house had not gone to the police station to register their complaint but went to the CM’s camp office instead. The phone call history of the MLAs should be looked into to unravel the conspiracy in which a few TV channels also played a role, he charged

“Let there be a probe by a sitting judge. Let entire CCTV footage of who went in and went out and the activities in the farmhouse and also the Pragati Bhavan be revealed without any editing. The farmhouse belongs to a TRS leader and the complainants are their own MLAs. Where did the money come from? It is also an attempt to defame the Hindu spiritual leaders by dragging them into this political game,” he observed.

KCR as Chief Minister has official machinery with him to indulge in this kind of theatrics, he alleged and advised the police to be careful in getting caught in such political machinations as there are bound to be repercussions. “The Chief Minister has become desperate as he had realised no one is believing his son (KTR) and nephew (Harish Rao) during the electioneering. This episode of the KCR drama company makes it clear we are going to win the bypoll and our candidate Rajgopal Reddy will get a big majority,” he claimed.

Party vice president D.K. Aruna commented that it was yet another drama by KCR and asked if the latter was ready to take vow if he was not involved in the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri.