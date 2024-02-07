KCR doing drama on KRMB now, was mum before: Congress

February 07, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and AICC secretary (Organisation) Ch Vamshichand Reddy termed the BRS’ proposed meeting in Nalgonda over projects’ handover to KRMB as a new drama of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao ahead of the Parliament elections, as the “party was bound to draw a blank”.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, they said that Mr. Rao was worried that the BRS would be a thing of the past with the party representatives at various levels leaving it, realising that BRS was sinking. So, just to save his face, KCR has started this new drama, they charged.

Mr. Krishna Rao alleged that KCR colluded with AP Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy and turned a blind eye when Krishna waters were being taken illegally. Instead of fighting with the YSRCP and BJP, he preferred to keep quiet for his own reasons.

He added that KCR was silent when only 299 tmc were allocated to Telangana and 512 tmc for Andhra Pradesh despite the Krishna River Basin in the State being about 68.5%. The rightful share of Telangana was 551 tmc and KCR never demanded it.

Accusing the ex-CM of neglecting Krishna water use, he said that in united Andhra Pradesh, Telangana utilised 150 tmc under Nagarjunasagar, but after 2014, Telangana used 85 tmc only on an average. KCR also kept silent when AP was drawing 100 tmc from Pothireddypadu project though it had a legal share of just 34 tmc.

Mr. Vamshichand Reddy said that this attitude of KCR was a great injustice to the backward districts of Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda and Khammam.

Mahabubnagar leaders said that KCR was also silent on Central government issuing a Gazette notification on July 15, 2021, to take full control of Telangana projects. Isn’t it surprising that the same KCR now wants to fight for those same rights that he had given away to the Centre, they asked.

They made it clear that the Telangana government has not handed over the projects to KRMB nor will it do in future.

