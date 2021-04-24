KCR directs Health dept to take review fire safety measures at hospitals

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

HYDERABAD:

With fire accidents at hospitals in some States claiming lives of COVID-19 patients, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has issued directions to review status of the fire safety measures at government and private hospitals.

Currently, most of the hospitals in the State are filled with coronavirus patients. The Chief Minister has instructed Telangana Health department officials to take measures to avoid fire accidents do not occur. Fire engines have to be placed at Gandhi Hospital and Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS).

Gandhi Hospital, which is one of the major government hospitals where COVID-19 patients are admitted, did not have the required fire safety measures. The issue was highlighted for the past many years. It was latest published in January of this year when a minor fire accident occurred there. Hose reels and fire extinguishers were missing.

In case of TIMS, officials said that there are sufficient measures. Fire safety personnel are posted near Liquid Oxygen Tank and manifold which are starting points for distribution of oxygen. Scores of private hospitals in Hyderabad still lack the measures.

Mr. Rao has further directed Health Minister to use the oxygen-being procured from other States-at government and private hospitals which need it, and to get more COVID-19 testing kits.