KCR diluted Arogyasri totally and ruined medicare: Congress

‘The promise of a super speciality hospital in every dist. is still a non-starter’

Accusing the TRS government of totally diluting the Arogyasri scheme started by the previous Congress government, TPCC working presidents T. Jayaprakash Reddy and J. Geetha Reddy said the entire medicare system was destroyed under the TRS rule with poor and middle classes denied access to good medical care.

In response to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao visiting the Mohalla Clinics in New Delhi, the Congress leaders said Mr. Rao would have realised the sorry state of affairs in hospitals in Telangana had he visited the government hospitals here. “While totally forgetting the promises made to people regarding the health sector, the CM could not even continue the Arogyasri scheme that brought private healthcare to poor people.”

Ms. Geetha Reddy said the Chief Minister goes to New Delhi for his eye and dental check-up and to a private hospital here for other check-ups and he would never understand what the common man goes through during medical emergencies in Telangana. After promising the establishment of new facilities, Mr. Rao closed down the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Gachibowli, reflecting his seriousness, she alleged.

She said the promise of a super speciality hospital in every district is a non-starter even after 8 years of rule and Chief Minister is just deceiving people with false promises.

Mr. Jagga Reddy reminded CM’s promise of a 100-bedded hospital in every constituency and a 30-bed hospital in every mandal and asked when will they start? He said except for the hospitals constructed in the combined State, not a single hospital was constructed by the TRS government, he claimed.

The Sangareddy MLA said every hospital in the State suffers from a shortage of doctors and nurses, apart from other paramedical staff, but the government is least bothered and is living on false propaganda. He demanded that all the promises made on the health sector front be fulfilled before the next elections or else the government would have to face people’s wrath.