KCR deciding to contest from two seats shows he has accepted defeat: TPCC chief

August 21, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A.Revanth Reddy has said that BRS president and Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to contest from Gajwel and Kamareddy clearly shows that the latter had admitted defeat even before the polls.

Reacting to the list of BRS candidates announced on Monday afternoon by Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao, the TPCC chief said the CM had accepted defeat without taking on the Congress challenge. After going through the list of candidates, it is now very clear that the Congress party is all set to come to power with 2/3rd majority, Mr.Revanth Reddy said. Taking a swipe at the Chief Minister, he asserted that the voters of Gajwel and Kamareddy will defeat the BRS supremo.

He questioned the rationale behind KCR choosing Kamareddy rather than Siddipet or Sircilla. “By going to Kamareddy, where there is a minority Congress leader as the party candidate, he has insulted the community,” he pointed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr.Revanth Reddy also derided the Chief Minister for criticising the Congress party’s contribution to the development of the State. He questioned whether it was not a fact that Nagarjunasagar was constructed by the Congress. He reminded Mr.Rao that power supply to 12,500 gram panchayats in the State was also a contribution of the Congress government. He said the party is credited with introducing Metro Rail service in the twin cities and accused the BRS government of laying new metro lines with an eye on real estate.

The TPCC chief further charged that the BRS leader was not trustworthy as he had sailed with the Congress in 2004, TDP in 2009 and BJP in 2011. He challenged the BRS chief to a debate on development under Congress rule and his present regime.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.