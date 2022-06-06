KCR deceived all sections of society: Y.S. Sharmila

‘Will restore Arogyasri, fee reimbursement schemes if we come to power’

YSR Telangana Party president Y.S. Sharmila has alleged that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has deceived all sections of the society by not fulfilling the promises he made during the past two elections.

Addressing a gathering at Arikayalapadu village in Enkor mandal of Wyra Assembly constituency on Sunday, she said that the only family which is benefitting after the formation of separate State is that of Mr. Rao. About 8,000 farmers committed suicide under TRS rule in the last eight years. Everyone is facing problems in Bangaru Telangana,” said Ms. Sharmila adding that people are ready teach a lesson to the TRS.

Ms. Sharmila participated in a dharna to express solidarity with farmers in the village.

“I am the daughter of late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. We inherited the quality of not deceiving anyone from our father. We are sincere and trust is part of our life,” she said and urged the people to bless her. She promised to construct permanent houses for every eligible person, restore Arogyasri, give pattas for podu lands, besides extending fee reimbursement to students.