KCR dares Centre to take action against him

HYDERABAD

08 November 2021 21:55 IST

CM says his property holdings are transparent

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has dared the BJP led Central government to initiate any kind of action against him as he was clean in public life.

“I am offering myself for any inquiry. You can do nothing to us. We will not be scared of your tricks. We will fight with anyone for any length of time. It will only boomerang on you if you try to do something. It will only backlash”, he said responding to threats of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar earlier in the day.

Asked if he anticipated some action, Mr. Rao referred to the BJP leader’s claims that they would take place against leaders of rival parties and not that of the latter’s own.

He said it had become a habit with the BJP to deploy Central investigating agencies to probe the assets of Opposition leaders in a bid to intimidate them. “But, there is no one here to be scared. We know our limits. Does it amount to crossing limits if we ask them to lift paddy from the State”. The BJP was also invoking sedition laws against rivals on charges of being anti-national. It was in this context Mr. Sanjay referred to him as anti-national when he spoke about Chinese headway on Arunachal Pradesh.

Mr. Rao also said his property holdings were transparent and the hundred acre agricultural land at Gajwel where he owned a house was bought out of proceeds from thousands of acres that his family lost in construction of Upper Manair and mid-Manair dams. His house at Siddipet which he sold fetched him ₹ 16 crore but he paid an income-tax of ₹ 3.70 crore.

The BJP targeted whoever questioned the undemocratic ways of the party. It was evident when Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned him for calling him (Mr. Modi) a fascist when seven mandals of Khammam were merged with AP.

“I admitted I called him fascist because we were not consulted when the merger took place”.

Mr. Rao criticised the personalised attacks against him by the BJP. He had observed restraint throughout and carried on with his development agenda for the State. But, what had BJP done to the State. It was spectator to water wars in the country. What prevented the Centre from referring Telangana’s demand for reallocation of Krishna river water with AP to the water disputes tribunal.

The TRS constructed Kaleswaram project in a record three-and-half years and won place in the famed Time Square in New York and also featured in Discovery Channel.