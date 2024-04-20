KCR created lilliputs who did nothing for BRS: Gutha

April 20, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chairman of the Legislative Council Gutha Sukender Reddy made some ‘intriguing’ remarks against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and its president and Leader of Opposition in Assembly K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday. He said that KCR had readied some political ‘lilliputs’ who have become MLAs and Ministers but neglected the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was being seen as an indication of the Council chief making up his mind to side with the Congress, if not defecting now, ahead of the May 13 polling for Lok Sabha elections. He has made his political ambitions clear on several occasions from the time of selection of BRS candidates for Assembly elections to that of Lok Sabha elections, stating that his son G. Amith Reddy was ready to enter the political fray, if provided an opportunity. Mr. Sukender Reddy is a BRS MLC.

Speaking to a regional news channel, he said that any party would require a regular review of its position and introspection to move forward in the right direction. However, there had neither been reviews nor introspections in BRS despite the party facing political setbacks before and after Assembly elections. Perhaps, referring to Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s comments that some “lilliputs get huge opportunities in politics some times”, Mr. Reddy said that there were many “political dwarfs in BRS who had made fortunes overnight”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He alleged that it was due to Congress MPs, including him, in 2014 that the statehood to Telangana was possible but after the formation of the new State, some unknown faces who participated in the movement by being with KCR had been claiming that it was due to them that statehood was possible.

He said that he knew some leaders who had held position as Ministers from combined Nalgonda but had been misleading KCR on several issues and that was the reason the party lost 11 out of 12 seats.

Mr. Sukender Reddy also said that “KCR is a good politician and human being who is not after making money in politics but unfortunately, he is surrounded by ‘dwarfs’ who are misleading him on every aspect and making the party weak. These people are even preventing party leaders from meeting KCR by managing his appointments.”

When contacted, sources in the BRS stated that Mr. Sukender Reddy had in fact made all efforts to get his son the ticket either for Nalgonda or Bhongir and he had even sent feelers to the Congress leadership. However, he did not get any assurance on this. Mr. Sukender Reddy and his son had a meeting with KCR at his Erravelli farmhouse on December 5 last year for more than half-an-hour.

Sources added that the Council Chairman was sitting on BRS petitions made to him seeking disqualification of MLCs Patnam Mahender Reddy and Kusukuntla Damodar Reddy who had defected to the Congress.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.