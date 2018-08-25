KCR convinces PM of new zonal system

more-in

The three-month wait of the Telangana government to get the approval of the Centre for the new zonal system in the State in public employment and education almost came to an end on Saturday with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao convincing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the need to put his stamp of authority.

According to Karimnagar MP B. Vinod Kumar, who accompanied Mr. Rao on his New Delhi mission intended, mainly, to take up the file on the zonal system, which was stuck in the Prime Minister’s Office due to an objection of the Centre, Mr. Modi gave his approval after the Chief Minister had convinced him that one of the main planks of the movement for separate Telangana was reservation for locals in jobs.

The file will now go to the Rashtrapati Bhavan for issue of a fresh Presidential Order, replacing the earlier one of 1975 on the basis of Article 371 D of the Constitution for combined Andhra Pradesh, giving effect to seven zones and two multi-zones created out of 31 new districts in the State two years ago.

Mr. Vinod Kumar said Mr. Modi relented on the objection of the Centre to the State government’s proposal to reserve 95% of the jobs in a particular zone to locals and leave the remaining for the open category based on merit. The Centre wanted reservation to be cut to 85%.

He expressed the hope that the Presidential Order would be issued in two or three days and the Chief Minister might announce the same at the huge TRS rally to be organised at Kongarakalan on the outskirts of Hyderabad on September 2.