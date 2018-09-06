KCR convenes Cabinet meeting to dissolve Assembly and seek early elections

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has convened a meeting of his Council of Ministers on Thursday to dissolve the Legislative Assembly and seek fresh elections six months ahead of schedule.

Mr. Rao spoke to all his Cabinet colleagues on Wednesday night and asked them to be available in Hyderabad from the early hours of Thursday.

Mr. Rao will submit a one-line resolution of the Cabinet dissolving the Assembly to Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan immediately after the meeting and proceed to the Telangana martyrs memorial opposite the Assembly to pay tributes. He will then reach the TRS office to address a media conference.