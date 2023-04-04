KCR conspiring to defeat Modi with ill-gotten wealth: BJP

April 04, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region and Secunderabad MP G. Kishan Reddy has accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of making use of the “ill-gotten wealth through various scams in the last eight years to become the Prime Minister by conspiring to defeat Narendra Modi” on Tuesday.

“We have learnt that KCR is ready to finance other dynastic parties if he is made the convenor of the Opposition Front. We have witnessed huge sums of money spent by BRS in bypolls, we can well imagine how much money has been collected over the years to spend in other States,” he told a press conference at the party office.

The BJP leader said KCR owes an explanation to the Telangana society to disclose where he got the money which he was ready to spend for general elections in other States. Is it part of the thousands of crores of loans taken for various projects, he questioned and alleged that most funds were obtained through “illegal real estate deals” and “coercion”.

“KCR can day dream about becoming the PM but it is well known that the first family has been involved in many nefarious activities, including illegal liquor trade. The entire Telangana society is witness to these and is well aware of reality,” he claimed.

CM should quit: Bandi Sanjay

Earlier, TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded the resignation of KCR for the spree of leaks of various examination papers and accused the government of being incapable of conducting academic year or examinations efficiently.

“KCR’s time is up and should quit having failed in all fronts and every section of society. We will not let up pressure on this government for its ineptitude. We are going to hold a march of unemployed youth affected by the exam paper leaks in Warangal and in 10 other places across Telangana,” he told media here on Tuesday.

He accused KCR of not bothering to hold a meeting with the officials concerned about the exam leaks but busy with politicking and defaming Mr. Modi. “KCR has amassed sufficient wealth to lure other political parties into his grasp. He should also make public his post-graduate certificate in political science before questioning Mr. Modi. Being educated does not mean licence to be corrupt and cheat people,” he remarked.