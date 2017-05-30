KCR compromised with Modi fearing CBI case: Ponnala

Pradesh Congress Committee former president Ponnala Lakshmaiah accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of neglecting the interests of the State and compromising with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fear of further investigation into the case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Mr. Lakshmaiah addressing media persons here on Tuesday said that the three years of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) rule in the State had been a disappointment.

He accompanied by Telangana PCC spokesperson R. Ramya Rao released a two-page pamphlet entitled ‘Three years of TRS Treachery – Despair of Telangana’ in which he elaborated on the problems faced by the people and how they were allegedly duped by the Government.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had promised AICC president Sonia Gandhi of merging the TRS with the Congress, but failed to do so, said Mr. Lakshmaiah.

Failure to appoint a dalit as chief minister was another election campaign promise of Mr. Rao, which he has neglected, Mr. Lakshmaiah added. He also raised the question as to why the ‘note for vote’ case was ignored.

Criticising the comments made by the Chief Minister that people should not vote for the Congress, he said that it was the Congress which had introduced housing and health for all schemes and fee reimbursement. He predicted that people in Telangana were ready to vote for the Congress party in 2019 elections.