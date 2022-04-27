KCR colluding with Cong., Majlis: Bandi

BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday charged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with colluding with the Congress and Majlis to defeat his party.

Continuing his Praja Sangrama Yatra at Utkur and addressing a public meeting late in the night, he said even if all these parties joined hands, the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sure to win the next elections and even here in Telangana, a government of the poor would be formed

While Telangana was formed due to sacrifices of scores of people it was KCR and his family that had been enjoying power for last eight years, he charged. The Modi government at the Centre had been implementing development and welfare schemes taking it to the village level but the TRS government was claiming the credit, he said.

The MP also announced that the national party president JP Nadda would be participating in the programme on May 5 and Home Minister Amit Shah on May 14. The party would “adopt” the Bhagyalakshmi temple in old city, Bhainsa and Utkur towns once it formed a government.

He accused the police of intimidating and harassing party activists and warned of consequences for such partisan role by the officials concerned. Mr Sanjay Kumar also promised to develop irrigation, medical and education facilities in the area when the BJP government was formed.