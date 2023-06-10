KCR cheated jobless youth: Sharmila

June 10, 2023 12:30 am | Updated June 09, 2023 11:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila lashed out at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao stating that “he had cheated the unemployed youth by promising to give one job to each family if Telangana was formed but never fulfilled it”.

“However, his son and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao has openly said that it was not possible to offer government jobs to everyone,” she said. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Ms. Sharmila said that the “unemployed in the State have been suffering without jobs for the last nine years whereas everyone in the CM’s family had a job.”

“Was Telangana achieved for this? Did 1,200 youths sacrifice their lives for this destiny? Don’t you feel ashamed for not offering jobs to the youth and telling them that it was not possible to give government jobs?” asked Ms. Sharmila wondering what happened to the promise of unemployment allowance.

