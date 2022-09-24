‘KCR cheated everyone, changes colours’

YS Sharmila Padayatra enters Sangareddy district

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila has accused that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of cheating every section in society.

The 162 nd day of Praja Prasthanam Padayatra entered Sangareddy district at Sadasivapet mandal on Saturday.

“Mr. Chandrashekar Rao has promised one job for each family which he failed to fulfil. The promise of unemployment allowance was not implemented. Pattas for podu lands was not realised despite the promise by Chief Minister himself. What happened to the promise of KG to PG free education and unemployment allowance to the unemployed youth?” asked Ms. Sharmila pointing out that all the subsidies on farm sector were removed in the name of Rytu Bandhu by offering ₹5,000 per acre.

Alleging that the Chief Minister was expert in changing colours, the YSRTP president said that he was unable to fill about 2 lakh vacancies in various departments and notification was issued only for 17,000 posts. Stating that future generations would not pardon if Mr. Chandrashekar Rao was voted to power again, she has urged the people to vote for the party that fights for the people. She has challenged MLAs to fight for Palamuru- Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) if they feel as sons of the soil.