HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KCR changed Kaleshwaram design to mint money, alleges former Maharashtra CM

November 02, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Ashok Chavan with Renuka Chowdhury addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Congress leader Ashok Chavan with Renuka Chowdhury addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The Congress continued its attack on the BRS government over the Kaleshwaram project, with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan terming it as re-branding the Congress project to inflate the cost and loot.

Speaking to reporters along with former Union Minister Renuka Chowdary at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said the Kaleshwaram project was started by the Congress government naming it as Ambedkar Sujala Sravanti. “Now the same project was redesigned with huge cost escalation and rebranded as Kaleshwaram, which is now serving as an ATM for the KCR family,” he alleged.

Mr. Chavan said the real picture of corruption on Kaleshwaram was seen by Telangana after the pillars caved in and leakages were seen in two barrages of the project. The serious flaws in the design came to light and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had visited the place to expose the facts. The project is also unviable and had become a white elephant, putting a huge burden on the future of Telangana, he argued.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister asked why is KCR still deceiving people about the utility of this project when it did not provide water to the farmers. The project has left a debt on the people than serving the farmers, he alleged. He also said that the Congress wave was seen in Telangana and none can stop it from coming to power.

Ms. Renuka Chowdary lashed out at the Chief Minister, saying he was reeking with arrogance of power and ill-gotten money. Creating the Dharani portal, KCR had gobbled up lands and he has no heart to even think about the tenant farmers.

Related Topics

Telangana / Politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.