KCR changed Kaleshwaram design to mint money, alleges former Maharashtra CM

November 02, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Congress continued its attack on the BRS government over the Kaleshwaram project, with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan terming it as re-branding the Congress project to inflate the cost and loot.

Speaking to reporters along with former Union Minister Renuka Chowdary at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said the Kaleshwaram project was started by the Congress government naming it as Ambedkar Sujala Sravanti. “Now the same project was redesigned with huge cost escalation and rebranded as Kaleshwaram, which is now serving as an ATM for the KCR family,” he alleged.

Mr. Chavan said the real picture of corruption on Kaleshwaram was seen by Telangana after the pillars caved in and leakages were seen in two barrages of the project. The serious flaws in the design came to light and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had visited the place to expose the facts. The project is also unviable and had become a white elephant, putting a huge burden on the future of Telangana, he argued.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister asked why is KCR still deceiving people about the utility of this project when it did not provide water to the farmers. The project has left a debt on the people than serving the farmers, he alleged. He also said that the Congress wave was seen in Telangana and none can stop it from coming to power.

Ms. Renuka Chowdary lashed out at the Chief Minister, saying he was reeking with arrogance of power and ill-gotten money. Creating the Dharani portal, KCR had gobbled up lands and he has no heart to even think about the tenant farmers.