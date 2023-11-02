HamberMenu
KCR cautions people to be wary of Congress

November 02, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing the Praja Ashirvada Sabha, in Nirmal on Thursday.

Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing the Praja Ashirvada Sabha, in Nirmal on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao cautioned the people not to fall into the trap of certain parties and vote for the BRS that drove away drought from the State and united the people of Telangana.

“I have fought for Telangana for the last 21 years and it is time you people fight for Telangana and support me,” he appealed to the people while addressing the Praja Ashirvada Sabhas at Nirmal, Balkonda and Dharmapuri.

Mr. Rao also lashed out at the Congress, terming it a destructive element and appealed to the people not to believe in the party that would hamper the progress of Telangana. Rejecting Congress means safeguarding the State, he said.

The Chief Minister asserted that only the BRS had the heart to safeguard Telangana and its people. There is no discrimination against anyone under the BRS rule and that is the Telangana everyone wanted to see. Telangana will remain secular as long as KCR is alive, he said, reminding people that there were no communal riots or law and order issues in the last two terms of the BRS.

The Chief Minister also warned that the future of schemes like Rythu Bandhu, 24-hour free power supply and the Dharani portal would be at stake if the Congress came to power. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy are desperate to destroy these schemes, he alleged. He said the Dalit Bandhu was a revolutionary scheme to lift the Dalits out of poverty and the scheme was introduced with a lot of study and thought. It is changing the lives of Dalits. For other parties, Dalits were used as mere vote banks, he argued.

