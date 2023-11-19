KCR cautions people against slipping back into misery with ‘Indiramma rajyam’

November 19, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao has urged the people to make a choice between governance by a party that has come into the existence for statehood to Telangana and brought about a positive change in every field and the Congress’ promised ‘Indiramma rajyam’ filled with misery.

Addressing election rallies at Alampur, Kollapur, Nagarkurnool and Kalwakurthy in support of party candidates Vijayudu, B. Harshavardhan Reddy, M. Janardhan Reddy and G. Jaipal Yadav respectively on Sunday, Mr.Rao reiterated his appeal to voters to not only look into the history of candidates in the fray but also the parties behind them and what they did for the State.

On the Congress’ talk of bringing back ‘Indiramma rajyam’, the BRS chief asked people whether they want back the days of hunger, drought, Naxalite movement and frequent communal clashes in Hyderabad. It was the Congress that was responsible for relegating the combined Mahabubnagar district, known as Palamuru, to backwardness, thereby forcing people to migrate in search of livelihood.

People struggled to have a square meal a day and the Congress rulers opened gruel centres as their achievement. It was only after N.T. Rama Rao introduced the ₹2-a-kg rice scheme, the hunger of the poor could be met to some extent, he stated.

“The Congress leaders should be ashamed of themselves for not providing even drinking water to the people of Palamuru with two major rivers — Krishna and Tungabhadra — flowing through the district even after their five-decade rule. By denying water to irrigation, they belittled Palamuru and also Telangana that it is not suitable for paddy production and farmers could only go for jowar cultivation. Today, Kollapur constituency produces 1.5 lakh tonnes paddy every season,” the BRS supremo asserted.

He sought to know from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi whether he was touring Telangana to bring back the days of hunger, migration, and law and order problem from the current position of surplus food production with 3 crore tonnes of paddy overtaking Punjab, drinking water to every household, reverse migration and peaceful co-existence of people.

Mr.Rao told the people that this election was crucial for the State’s journey of progress and prosperity and urged them to repose their faith in BRS for another term to continue the good work.

